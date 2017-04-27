Final Community Engagement Forum for MPS Intervention

by Andrew James

The Alabama State Department of Education hosted the final community engagement forum for the intervention into Montgomery Public Schools Thursday evening at Park Crossing High School.

Parents had a chance to hear from state officials directly about the intervention. They also had the chance to ask questions.

Parent Narissa Keeler says she still wants to know more about what the intervention will look like.

“I want to know the details because you can give me an overview but don’t say that you’re going to have a plan and then not actually deliver any information that’s going to be of any kind of substance,” she shared.

State Superintendent Michael Sentance says they are in the first phase of a long process. He hopes to implement more school-specific plans in the fall.

Sentance says he expects this to be a five year intervention process.

For more on the community engagement forum click here.