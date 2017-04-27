Governor Declares Tornado Anniversary as Day of Remembrance

by Lillie Dunn

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared Thursday as a day of remembrance in memory of the sixth anniversary of the 62 deadly tornadoes which struck Alabama on April 27, 2011.

The governor ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of those who lost their lives in the storms.

Ivey said in a statement that more than 11,000 houses were demolished across 43 counties on April 27, 2011.

More than 250 people were killed by the storms.

