Heating Up Again!

by Shane Butler

We are now on the backside of one severe storm event but there’s another round heading our way late Sunday into Monday. In the mean time, we get a few days of summer-like heat as temps approach the 90 degree mark Friday and Saturday. High pressure will be over the region allowing lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. A frontal boundary advances eastward toward the deep south Saturday night into Sunday. This boundary will help kick off showers and t-storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe late Sunday night into the early half of Monday. After this round of storms departs, it’s back into a milder weather pattern for a few days next week.