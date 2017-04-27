Heating Up Again!

Posted:
Updated:

by Shane Butler

We are now on the backside of one severe storm event but there’s another round heading our way late Sunday into Monday.  In the mean time, we get a few days of summer-like heat as temps approach the 90 degree mark Friday and Saturday.  High pressure will be over the region allowing lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. A frontal boundary advances eastward toward the deep south Saturday night into Sunday.  This boundary will help kick off showers and t-storms.  Some of the storms could be strong to severe late Sunday night into the early half of Monday.  After this round of storms departs, it’s back into a milder weather pattern for a few days next week.

Related Posts

A Break From The Storms
Storms this Morning, Very Warm Days Ahead
Showers & T-storms Thursday
Strong Storms Possible Thursday AM