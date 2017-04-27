MPD Identifies Weekend Shooting Victim

by Rashad Snell

Following an April 22 shooting that resulted in the death of Christopher Cushenberry, 25, of Montgomery, a second adult male has died. Larenzo Esther, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday, April 25, at a local hospital where he had been receiving treatment after being transported from the shooting scene.

On Saturday, April 22, at about 11 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department and Fire Medics responded to the area of Westview Drive and Goodwyn Drive after receiving a report that subjects had been shot. There, they located one adult male, Cushenberry, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second adult male, Esther, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported for treatment.

The circumstances of the shooting initially were unknown. MPD’s further investigation indicates that the two deceased adults were involved in an exchange of gunfire and that each sustained fatal gunshot wounds as a result. No other individuals were believed to be involved.

No additional information is available for release.