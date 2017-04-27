Pike County Officials Assess Storm Damage

by Danielle Wallace

Pike County officials spent most of Thursday, assessing storm damage.

Officials believe a tornado touched down in Pike County, along Highway 29 and Thomas Road near Banks.

Damage was reported on County Road 5501, 5502, 5503, 5404, 7757, and 7761.

The storm caused a mobile home on Highway 29 to flip over. Fortunately no one was inside the home at the time. Neighbors however did hear the storm as it was passing through the area.

“In about five minutes something picked up like a little airplane or something and in about five or six minutes it was gone-glass started popping out the windows and making noise,” says Tommy Etheridge.

Pike county EMA Director Jeanna Barnes says she expects a full assessment from the National Weather Service Friday.