Alabama Lawmakers Praised Former MLB Pitcher Tim Hudson

by Rashad Snell

Alabama lawmakers officially praised former MLB pitcher Tim Hudson for his charitable contributions to the state.

Legislators awarded the four-time all-star a resolution that also commended his athletic achievements Thursday.

Hudson grew up in Phenix City and now lives in Auburn. The website of his Hudson Family Foundation says it gives grants to the families of sick children.

He says it feels good to give back to Alabama.

The ceremony brought both senators and representatives to the House floor. A highlight reel of some of Hudson’s best plays during his 16-year career was played on a large screen.

Many lawmakers brought baseballs for Hudson to sign and said he makes Alabama a better place to live.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)