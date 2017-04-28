The Heat Sticks Around While Storms Arrive Late Into The Weekend

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday: A stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs near 90°.

Sunday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning; some storms may be strong to severe. Expect partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.