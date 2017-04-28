The Heat Sticks Around While Storms Arrive Late Into The Weekend

Posted:

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight:  Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday:  A stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs near 90°.

Sunday:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Monday:  Showers and thunderstorms in the morning; some storms may be strong to severe.  Expect partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Related Posts

Very Warm and Muggy; More Storms Sunday
Very Warm and Muggy Days Ahead Says Future Forecas...
Heating Up Again!
A Break From The Storms