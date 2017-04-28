House Democrats Call on Governor Ivey to Reject SB60

by Lillie Dunn

Alabama House Democrats are calling on Governor Kay Ivey to reject Senate Bill 60. The measure denies all local municipalities across the state and their voters the power to decide whether to move Confederate monuments.

“Gov. Ivey should send a clear message to our citizens and the nation that we are no longer a state stuck in the worn out fights of the past. We are looking forward and moving our state towards success and opportunity,” said Minority Leader Anthony Daniels. “There is no place for any kind of backward facing legislation in a state that is serious about building prosperous future. This bill fails to move us one step closer to solving the real problems that concern citizens, and it actually sets back our efforts to attract the best and brightest workers and jobs to our state.”

With only 8 days left in this year’s session and most of the largest issues still incomplete, the Alabama House of Representatives spent hours on this divisive legislation in yesterday’s session. The measure is now set to go back to the Senate and then could go on to the Governor’s desk.

“If we are serious about advancing together as a state, we have to finally admit that the truth is not about who won or lost a war but about what we can do together to assure that everyone has a share of opportunity. I don’t see that value reflected in this bill, and from yesterday’s debate, it is clear that no one in that room could show it to me. So, I urge the governor to let local governments decide what belongs in the past, and let us focus on moving forward for the sake of all Alabamians,” said Daniels.