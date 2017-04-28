Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle Running for Governor

by Lillie Dunn

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is running for governor of Alabama.

The Republican announced his candidacy in the 2018 election in a Friday press release.

Battle says his run will emphasize infrastructure development, education and job creation.

The 61-year-old has been the mayor of Huntsville for 8 years, and his statement highlights employment and investment gains made in the area under his leadership. He also says he started an initiative in 2010 that has provided more than 80,000 books to elementary school students in the city.

Battle says he’s ready to lead the “fight” for Alabama’s future.

The Birmingham native has been married for 28 years and is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Huntsville.

