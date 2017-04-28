Logging Company Worker Killed in Hoover Timber Clearing Work

by Lillie Dunn

Authorities say a 51-year-old employee of a Centreville-based logging company has been killed in an accident in Hoover.

Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba says a log was being moved by a piece of equipment on Thursday when it fell onto the victim standing below. The worker’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Al.com reports ( http://bit.ly/2oE9bLB ) that Randolph and Randolph Logging Co. was working to harvest timber from the site of a future residential subdivision at Wilborn Lake near Stadium Trace Parkway when the accident happened.

