National Weather Service Confirms Thursday’s Tornado in Pike County as EF-1

by Danielle Wallace

After surveying the area where a tornado passed through Thursday in Pike County, National Weather Service officials confirm the tornado as an EF-1 tornado.

“It may be a weaker tornado but still certainly dangerous and we’ll be looking at the rest of the damage-what was damaged, how bad it was damaged, and determine what the final rating will be,” says Jason Davis of the National Weather Service.

Fortunately homeowner Rubie Townsend was away when the storm blew through.

“They say it could happen at anytime at any minute. You never know. You know when they warn you to get out, get out.”

But her neighbor was home. He says the tornado was only in the area for a short time.

“Something picked up like a little airplane or something and about five or six minutes it was gone,” says Tommy Etheridge.

“I think the tornado paralleled Highway 29 for a while so we’ll be going down the road and looking for a few more miles at least and then back just a couple of blocks down to where the start may have been,” says Davis.

Fortunately no one in Pike County was injured from Thursday’s tornado.