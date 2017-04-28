Taco Libre Moves to New Venue

by Andrew James

Taco Libre is back in Montgomery this weekend. The festival attracts food vendors from across the state to show off their best tacos.

The event was held for the first time at the train shed in downtown Montgomery last year, but this year organizers decided to move it to the new Yards at Western Rail venue near downtown.

“This is one of the coolest properties in Montgomery,” explained organizer Adam Warnke, “I mean it is 40 acres, the possibilities are endless.”

The buildings at the site date back to the 1800’s and Warnke says they’ll offer more than enough space for the event.

For more information on Taco Libre click here.