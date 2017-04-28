Tiny Towns: Maplesville Posted: Apr 28, 2017 11:10 AM CDT Updated: Apr 28, 2017 11:44 AM CDT by Jeff Sanders What makes life in a small town so special? I’m on a journey to find “Tiny Towns” in Alabama that may be small but have big hearts. My first stop is in Maplesville in Chilton county. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Ron Sparks Calls Out Gov. Kay Ivey Over His Firing Breakdown of the State of Alabama Politics Alabama Community School Network Familiar Questions Arise Over Alabama Prison Const...