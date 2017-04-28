Very Warm and Muggy Days Ahead Says Future Forecaster Sarah Blackmon

by Ryan Stinnett

SUMMER-LIKE FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Very warm and humid weather ahead these two days and we are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures both days will be in the upper 80s, and some places will make a run at the 90° mark. With the humid conditions, we will mention the chance of a few isolated afternoon and evening storms both days, but most of us will be staying dry. Severe weather will be the main weather headline in the weather world this weekend, especially for our friends to the west in the Southern Plains and this weather will move towards Alabama to end the weekend.

STORMY SUNDAY: From the west, an upper trough, surface low pressure, and the associated cold front moves east toward the Southeast, and this will allow the threat for severe storms to move into Alabama Sunday. A warm, muggy, unstable air mass, and a very favorable vertically sheared environment will be in place across Alabama. This is setting the stage for the potential of severe weather and the SPC has in their Day 3 convective outlook, which covers Sunday, the western half of Alabama in a “slight risk” for severe weather. The last few model runs have been slowing the eastward progression of this system down some, and at this time, it looks like it may be a Sunday afternoon, evening, and overnight event. Still a little too early to determine the magnitude of the severe weather threat and it will be interesting to watch how the event unfolds to the west this weekend. We will have more information and more on the specifics in the upcoming forecasts. It still looks as most of us are going to see very beneficial rains this weekend, with QPF forecast showing most communities should get one to two inches of rain.

HELLO MAY: Our weekend system will be exiting the state early Monday, and Monday itself looks to be much cooler, and some places may not climb out of the 60s Monday afternoon, with 40s likely by Tuesday morning. Our next storm system looks to arrive around Thursday, with rain and storms expected. For the past two days, the GFS has been showing a much cooler air mass moving into Alabama for next Friday, May 5. Blackberry winter anyone?

Have a Fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!

Ryan