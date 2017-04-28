Warm Weather Brings Early Lake Season at Lake Martin

by Jalea Brooks

Water levels are rising and so are temperatures, which means more people are flocking to Lake Martin. Folks are hitting the water a little earlier this year, and businesses near lake Martin say they’re already starting to see things pick up.

Rob McDaniel, executive chef at Spring House Restaurant and General Manager at Kowaliga Restaurant says, “school is still in but people are still coming”. In fact, they’re calling this weekend the unofficial Summer kickoff.

McDaniel adds “folks are in Summer mode and their starting to come and experience the lake and eat and spend money and be on the water and it’s good.”

Reay Culp, owner of Nibblers Float Thru Grill says “we’re preparing for a long hot Summer, which is good for us”. He hopes that as the temperatures continue to rise, business will too.