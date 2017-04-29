10-Year-Old Killed, 5 Others Hurt in Eufaula Crash

by Lillie Dunn

A 10-year-old child has been killed and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Eufaula.

Eufaula police says it happened around 8 p.m. Friday when a 1994 Acura Integra traveling northbound on Eufaula Avenue crossed the center median and struck a 2011 Dodge Caliber traveling south.

Al.com ( http://bit.ly/2pIYaJ5 ) reports the 10-year-old victim was a passenger in the Acura. Five other occupants in that car were hurt. Police say one was flown to an unspecified Dothan hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)