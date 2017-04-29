Chris’ Hot Dogs Celebrates 100 Years in Downtown Montgomery

by Danielle Wallace

It’s been a hundred years since Chris’ Hot Dogs opened in Montgomery.

Now the celebration begins with a never-ending line of customers to support the restaurant.

“I don’t know whether to smile or cry. It’s really, really overwhelming,” says manager and owner Gus Katechis.

The restaurant is the oldest restaurant in Montgomery.

Since opening it’s doors in 1917, it has served millions of customers including U.S Presidents and Civil Rights leaders.

“My grandfather left a legacy for me and my father. I got all my family here from New Orleans, North Carolina, Colorado,” says Katechis.

Former Montgomery residents also traveled to support Chris’ Hot Dogs. Becky Haigler came all the way from Tampa to celebrate.

“It’s amazing, it’s a hundred years that doesn’t happen hardly at all so it was definitely worth the effort to get here and I’m really happy,” says Haigler.

Saturday’s celebration in downtown Montgomery was all about getting a taste of the restaurant’s secret chilli sauce, browsing cars from decades of the past and the city honoring the owners with a proclamation for their service.

“I had no idea that it would be such a turnout. I just worry about accommodating everybody,” says Theo Katechis, owner of Chris’ Hot Dogs.

But that’s something the owners may not have to worry about.

The restaurant was prepared to make over 5,000 hot dogs and hamburgers for the celebration.

“The community has helped us with this thing so it’s been really, really awesome,” says Gus Katechis.

Alabama News Network will have a special report “100 Years of Hot Dogs” from reporter Jalea Brooks Monday May 1st on Alabama News Network at 10.