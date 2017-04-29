Strong To Severe Storms Possible Late Sunday Night

by Ben Lang

Another round of strong to severe storms will impact the area late Sunday night through Monday morning. The primary risk with these storms will be damaging straight line winds, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Heavy rain is also likely to accompany this event, so localized flash flooding may also occur.

In the meantime, another warm and humid night is ahead. Saturday night’s lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds will be brisk Sunday afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 12-24 mph with gusts over 30. A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area until 10 PM Sunday night. Sunday afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s prior to the arrival of storms in the late evening hours.

As far as timing for Sunday night’s storms goes, it looks like a strong squall line will approach west Alabama around 8-10PM Sunday night. The line may be moving somewhat slowly east at first, but will pick up speed later in the overnight hours. It could be around the I-65 corridor somewhere between 3 and 4AM, and then will towards east AL by 8-9 AM. These are current estimates, and could change between now and tomorrow afternoon. Stay tuned for updates. Again, the primary threat will be damaging straight line winds and localized flash flooding, with a lower threat for tornadoes.

A cold front will be trailing the storms. It should push through east Alabama by the early afternoon, ushering in cooler air and a clearing sky. Monday afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night lows in the low to mid 50s. A quick warm-up occurs Tuesday, with highs already back to the mid 80s. Another Storm system will impact us to end the week, and it looks like it will be “cutoff” from upper level flow, and will be stuck over our area providing multiple rounds of rain. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be Thursday and Friday. Rain is also possible next Saturday and Sunday.