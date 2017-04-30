Candidates Invoke Trump’s Name, God in Alabama Senate Race

by Lillie Dunn

U.S. Senate candidate and ex-Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is putting his own spin on President Donald Trump’s populist slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Moore says it’s time to make America good again, and he’s campaigning on morality.

Trump’s name is expected to be a centerpiece in the crowded GOP primary for the Senate seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange currently holds the Senate seat and he is running to keep it.

Also running in the Aug. 15 primary is Ed Henry, a Republican legislator who started the impeachment push that forced Alabama Gov. Bentley to resign. Henry says he has experience shaking up the swamp.

