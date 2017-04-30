Strong Storms Possible Through Tonight

by Ben Lang

Video Forecast Available on our Facebook Page.

The threat for strong to severe storms continues Sunday night. A line of storms is advancing towards I-65, currently producing some heavy rain, lightning, and at least moderately gusty winds along the leading edge. The severe weather threat along the leading line will be rather limited, but damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. The line may slow down over the next several hours, which could create a threat for flash flooding in some areas.

The main cold front is still back to the west, and additional development of rain and storms is still possible ahead of it until the front moves through tomorrow morning. However, the rain & thunderstorm activity currently ongoing should stabilize the atmosphere a great deal. Therefore, we likely just see general, non-severe rain and thunderstorms overnight.

The cold front sweeps through the area tomorrow morning. Rain, possibly heavy is still possible during the Monday morning commute. Conditions greatly improve by the afternoon, with a quickly clearing sky and slightly cooler temperatures. Monday afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Monday night will be cooler, with lows in the lower 50s. Warmer and sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s. Another round of storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday, but the potential for severe weather with this system is still uncertain. Another cooldown will follow this system to end the work week. Next weekend looks nice as of right now. Highs in the mid-70s Saturday, and low 80s on Sunday with sunshine both days.