Biscuits Drop Series Finale 6-5 to Barons

Posted:
Updated:

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (13-11) squandered a five run first inning lead in the series finale losing 6-5 to the Birmingham Barons (10-16) Monday morning at Riverwalk Stadium.
Tyler Brashears had a rough outing in his first start of the season surrendering five runs on nine hits through just three innings pitched, but closer Diego Castillo (0-2) would be credited with the loss after giving up the winning run in the ninth.
Nathan Lucas got the offense going in bottom half of the first with a single to left field, followed by a single from Cade Gotta to right and a two-run double to center off the bat of Joe McCarthy. Nick Ciuffo got in on the action as well driving in a run on a fielder’s choice and Michael Russell added the final two runs of the inning with a line drive shot to center to put Montgomery up 5-0 after one.
Birmingham responded with a pair of runs in the following inning thanks to a Hunter Jones home run to left and an RBI-single by Eddy Alvarez. They would tack on three more runs in the top half of the next inning off an RBI-single by Hunter Jones and a two-run shot from Keon Barnum to right center and in the ninth Trey Michaelczewski would drive in the sixth unanswered run on a sac fly to help secure Birmingham’s tenth win of the season.
Montgomery drops back to third in the standings following the loss and will take a day off Tuesdaybefore heading to Biloxi to start a five game series with the Shuckers. Right-hander Greg Harris (1-1) will take the mound against righty Taylor Jungmann (0-0) Wednesday evening at MGM Park with the first pitch beginning at 6:35 PM.

 

