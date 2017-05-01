Biscuits Up to Second in Division After Sunday’s Win

Jose Mujica (1-1) had a stellar outing for the Biscuits (13-10) going seven innings an surrendering just one run on five hits to help secure a 5-1 win over the Birmingham Barons (9-15) Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Mujica’s performance helped tie the series at two and earned him his first win of the year. Jose Mujica (1-1) had a stellar outing for the Biscuits (13-10) going seven innings an surrendering just one run on five hits to help secure a 5-1 win over the Birmingham Barons (9-15) Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Mujica’s performance helped tie the series at two and earned him his first win of the year.

The Biscuits would get on the board first in the bottom half of the first thanks to an RBI-double to right by Joe McCarthy. In the third, Colby Rasmus put up an insurance run in the with a monster shot over the left-center field wall off of spot starter Jake Dunning (0-1), before Birmingham responded in the top half of the next inning with a Keon Barnum homer.

Nick Ciuffo finally launched his first blast of the season in the bottom of the fourth to give the Biscuits a 3-1 lead and they wouldn’t look back from that point forward.

Michael Russell scored the final Biscuits run in the eighth before Biscuit closer Diego Castillo came in and retired the side to help give Montgomery their 13th win of the year.