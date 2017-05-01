Garbage Pick Up Trouble Upsetting Lowndes Co. Residents

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Some Lowndes County residents say they’re having trouble with trash pick-up at their homes and they want something done about it.

Residents in the Hope Hull community say their trash was only picked up once last month.

“Its terrible,” said Frederick Tyson.

“I mean, they act like they don’t even know where the street is sometimes.”

They say its not the first time that’s happened and they’re tired of paying for garbage pick up — and getting second-rate service.

“They’ve cashed your funds and they’re telling you, coming up with excuses,” said Rachel Dickerson-Hammond.

Officials with Sea Coast Disposal declined to talk with us on camera but say they are investigating the claims.