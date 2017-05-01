Gov. Ivey Appoints New Communication Director

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced the appointment of Joshua Pendergrass as Communication Director. The appointment was effective Wednesday, April 19.

“Since taking office, I have worked to fill my team with men and women of the highest integrity. As we seek to restore Alabama’s image, I am glad to add folks like Josh Pendergrass who will work every day to steady the ship of state and improve Alabama’s image,” Governor Kay Ivey said.

Pendergrass has nearly a decade of experience working in communication and media relations. He has also worked on several legislative and statewide campaigns in both Alabama and Tennessee. He has extensive experience in speech writing and public policy.

Pendergrass holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Lambuth University and a Juris Doctor degree from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University. He has been in private law practice since 2011 and has served as the Senior Pastor at Bethany Baptist Church in Crane Hill, since 2013. He and his wife Leslie have been married since 2010 and they have a two-month-old son, Thomas.

“Josh Pendergrass is a faithful husband, father, and community servant. Having served on our ALCAP Board in recent years, Josh has demonstrated a perceptive knowledge of the major issues facing our state and has stood strong on the conservative values that are important to the people of Alabama,” added Joe Godfrey, Executive Director of the Alabama Citizens Action Program (ALCAP). “His appointment shows Governor Ivey’s desire to have an administration committed to conservative values and the highest level of integrity and honesty.”

As Communication Director, Pendergrass will manage Governor Ivey’s communications strategy, working closely with Press Secretary Eileen Jones and the other members of the Communication & Media Office of Governor Kay Ivey.