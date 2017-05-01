Greenville PD: “Suspects Used Forged Traveler’s Checks, Stole Thousands”

by Caitlyn Cline

Greenville Police are asking for help identifying two people accused of stealing money from stores using forged traveler’s checks.

The crime happened on March 12. Surveillance cameras show a man and woman coming into the Greenville Walmart through the garden center and walking around the store for several minutes before they approach the cashier.

Police say the couple used forged traveler’s checks to buy nearly $7,000 in prepaid debit cards. Traveler’s checks are used to replace money when people don’t want to travel with cash. They can be cashed almost anywhere and come with the promise of a refund when lost or stolen.

Traveler’s checks aren’t the most common anymore, but they are still a valid form of currency and police say they are forged less often than personal checks. Police are urging all store employees to be vigilant when customers are using checks in their stores.

“Look hard at these things,” says Lt. Joe Disney with the Greenville Police Department. “I mean, pay attention to them and get an ID from the person that’s presenting that check. If the ID doesn’t match it, then it’s probably not a good idea to accept it.”

If the pair is caught, they could be charged with possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception. Police believe they are traveling across the state, using these forged checks in multiple cities.

If you have any information on who these people are, you’re asked to call the Greenville Police at (334) 382 – 7461.