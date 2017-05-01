Storms return late week!

by Shane Butler

Our weather will be much calmer for a few days. High pressure returns and we go back to sunny and dry conditions through midweek. The clear sky and dry air will allow slightly cooler overnight temperatures but daytime highs will still manage mid to upper 80s. Another frontal boundary moves through the region on Thursday. This system will kick off a round of showers and t-storms. We will have to advertise the threat for strong to severe storms with this system. It’s still a little early for details but it is the spring storm season so the threat will definitely be there with the passage of this disturbance Thursday. You cool weather fans will like the start of the upcoming weekend. Much cooler air will spill in behind the frontal system on Friday. Highs drop into the lower 70s while morning lows hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s through Sunday.