Sunshine Returns Along With A Few Cooler Nights

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Windy at times with clearing skies; expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: Clear and cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wednesday: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.