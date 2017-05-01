Traffic Changes to Coming Highway 14 in Elmore County

by Rashad Snell

Beginning Tuesday, May 2, traffic on Alabama Highway 14 will shift on to the new bridge west of Alabama Highway 143.

Another part of this phase of the current project is the traffic signal at the intersection of Jackson Road and Alabama 14 will be temporarily removed for approximately 10 weeks. Alabama Highway 14 will be a continuous flow while Jackson Road will have a stop condition.

This project is a continuation of the effort by state and local government to make Alabama Highway 14 a four lane corridor from Millbrook to Wetumpka driven by state and local government. This project will add lanes from Coosada Parkway to the previously unpaved portion of Lucky Town Road.

The project also includes two bridge replacements at Mortar Creek and the CSX Railroad, as well as improvements to the intersection of Alabama Highway 14 and Alabama Highway 143.

Construction was originally planned to start this year but through a cooperative effort with CSX Railroad, the project was advanced and began in September 2016.

ALDOT awarded the $16.9 million contract to W.S. Newell and Sons, Inc. and Newell and Bush, Inc. out of Montgomery, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The contract allows for 425 working days and is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.