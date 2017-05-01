Two Juveniles in Custody Following Shooting Outside of Montgomery Middle School

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery police have apprehended two suspects after two juveniles attempted to gain entrance to McKee Middle School. They were denied entry, and one of the juvenile suspects fired two rounds into the air as they fled the campus.

McKee was immediately placed on lock down. Two juveniles matching the earlier description were seen in the vicinity of Peter Crump Elementary School shortly after the McKee attempt. Peter Crump was placed on lock down as a result.

MPD apprehended both suspects and placed them into custody following a foot pursuit. MPD also recovered a handgun.

Charges against the two juveniles are pending.

Montgomery School Officials released a statement regarding the shooting:

Montgomery Public Schools has both active and passive security in our buildings. This morning we saw that the security system we have in place works. Two juveniles tried to gain entry to McKee Middle but were unable to do so. The school was immediately placed on lockdown and MPD and MPS Security responded quickly. We want our parents to know that the teachers, administrators, staff, our security and MPD are all working together to work to keep our students safe.