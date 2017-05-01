Wet Monday Morning, Afternoon Clearing

by Ryan Stinnett

The rain and storms will be exiting the state by lunch time and we should see a clearing sky with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be refreshing with lows in the lower 50s under a mainly clear sky.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will feature tons of sun and highs back in the lower 80s. Enjoy the sun on Tuesday, as the rest of the week looks a bit more unsettled. Our next rain makes begins to take shape to the west and will spread rain and storms back into Alabama Wednesday, lasting into Thursday, finally move out of the area on Friday. This system will be an initial surface feature moving through Wednesday into Thursday, but then a pesky upper level low will be slow to move out of the area and will continue to produce clouds and rain well into Friday. At this time, severe weather is not expected, but we will be watching this all week, as things can change. Highs will be in the 80s on Wednesday, followed by 70s on Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: With a deep trough over the East, we are going to be dealing with a very late season cool snap. Looks to be a blackberry weekend to me, as lows may fall back into the 40s. Highs Saturday may likely continue to hold into the 70s, but temperature will warm back to the mid 80s by Sunday as the trough pulls away to the northeast. Both days looks to feature mainly sunny and comfortable conditions, with low humidity.

Have a great day!

Ryan