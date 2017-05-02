Some Alabama Officials Not Happy with 3-Day Red Snapper Season

by Rashad Snell

The federal season for red snapper fishing this year will be three days, a historically short season.

According to Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler, it is also “an unreasonably short season.”

Zeigler of Mobile, himself an angler, said Tuesday: “This is the most ridiculous regulatory decision ever made by the federal government. It is so unreasonable that it should cause a backlash. Alabama needs to get completely away from federal regulation of our fishery and have state regulation.”

The snapper season will run June 1-3.

Alabama senior Senator Richard Shelby said: “I am deeply troubled and disappointed with NOAA’s decision to considerably shorten the federal recreational fishing season for red snapper in the Gulf.  NOAA’s announcement today is unacceptable.”

