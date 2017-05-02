Auburn to Honor Retiring University President and Wife

by Rashad Snell

Auburn University is honoring its retiring president.

The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus, Georgia, reports Jay Gogue and his wife, Susie, will be honored with a reception at 2 p.m. May 23 at Auburn Arena. The event will include light refreshments after a short program.

Gogue announced his retirement in September. The Georgia native and Auburn graduate has been president of the Alabama public university since July 2007.

After a six-month search, Auburn’s trustees unanimously selected 59-year-old Iowa State University president Steven Leath to replace Gogue. Some were critical of the process as the search committee did not publicly identify candidates as was done when Gogue was hired.

Leath starts at Auburn on July 15.

