Evidence Tech at Selma Police Department Charged with Theft

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An evidence technician with the Selma Police Department is arrested for allegedly stealing guns and jewelry from the evidence vault.

Chief Spencer Collier says Michelle Canterbury of Valley Grande was terminated and arrested Tuesday morning.

Collier says Canterbury’s son was found in possession of the stolen jewelry.

Two of three guns missing from the vault were recovered during a search of Canterbury’s home.

Collier says the third weapon was allegedly used in a recent shooting in Dallas County that left 19 year old Ratravious Sanders charged with murder.

“It has put a gun on the street that should not have been on the street that was used, that led to the death of a young man,” said Collier.

“We’re still investigating. There could be additional charges.”

Collier says Canterbury is facing multiple theft charges, an ethics violation for using her office for personal gain and tampering with evidence.

Canterbury is being held in the Dallas Co. Jail.