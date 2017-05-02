Legislative Committee Approves Redistricting Plan

by Rashad Snell

A legislative committee has approved new legislative districts over the objections of black Democrats who argued it continues racial gerrymandering to maintain Republican dominance.

The House Constitution, Campaigns and Election Committee voted Tuesday to send the plan to the House floor.

Lawmakers must redo the map after federal judges ruled lawmakers had improperly made race a predominant factor when drawing boundaries. The Legislative Black Caucus said it “stacked and packed” black voters into designated minority districts to make neighboring districts whiter and more likely to elect conservative Republicans.

Committee Chairman Randy Davis said lawmakers worked carefully to be fair and to comply with the court ruling, as well as another Supreme Court decision.

Rep. John Knight, chairman of the House Black Caucus, argued Republicans are making minimal changes.

