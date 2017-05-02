Terrific Tuesday, Rain and Storms Return Late Wednesday Night

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be very nice, and likely the nicest day of the work week. It will be a sunny day, and we are going to see warmer temperatures as our afternoon highs will head towards the mid 80s for most locations.

RAIN RETURNS: Most of Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a warmer day with our afternoon highs making it into the upper 80s. Late Wednesday, clouds return quickly, and we have to introduce rain and storms back in the forecast. Through Wednesday night and through Thursday, we are expecting periods of rain with some thunderstorms. The main forcing will be a deepening surface low passing north of Alabama, and it will have decent upper support, which is favorable setup for severe storms in early May. However, the models show the return flow from the Gulf, which would provide fuel for severe storms, is not particularly impressive, and with very little instability expected, severe weather is not likely, but the SPC does have portions of South Alabama highlighted in a “marginal risk” overnight Wednesday and early Thursday. Good news is additional rain amounts of one inch are likely, and some spots could see more, which will certainly help the persistent drought conditions. The rain should end Thursday night as the system lifts northeast.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: We may see some lingering light drizzle/rain to start Friday with some wrap around moisture, but we should see slow clearing. Friday will be another breezy and much cooler day, and there is a pretty good chance we may not get out of the 60s Friday afternoon. The clear sky Friday night will mean Saturday morning will be downright chilly as lows fall into the 40s, and some of those notorious colder spots across North and Central Alabama could actually drop into the upper 30s. The rest of the weekend will feature a warming trend and overall fantastic weather will no threat of rain or severe weather. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a sunny sky and highs Saturday will be in those lower 70s, while 80s return Sunday afternoon.

Have a terrific Tuesday and enjoy the weather!

Ryan