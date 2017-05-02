Troy University to Host Special Olympics Alabama State Games

by Danielle Wallace

The city of Troy and Troy University will soon welcome new and returning athletes for the Special Olympics Alabama State Games.

“It’s probably the highlight of our summer is seeing the athletes come in you know to engage with other athletes and to be able to be exposed to a campus like Troy,” says coordinator Jonathan Jenkins.

But first they need the help from the public for these athletes and their coaches.

“We need volunteers-volunteers, volunteers. We need as many as we can get out here,” says Jenkins.

Why are volunteers so important for this event that honors these student athletes?

“It really helps to coordinate with the athletes, making sure that there’s somebody with them all the time and there’s plenty of people to help work the games,” says Jenkins.

Those games include everything from track and field to bowling and while the opening ceremonies welcomes everyone and the games are a time to step out of their normal routine, there will also be hearing and vision services offered.

“Sometimes for some of the athletes, that’s the only time they see a doctor all year so it’s really cool for them to be able to come here to the university and and be able to get medical attention,” says Jenkins.

Coordinators say it’s all about pushing these athletes to be the best.

“They feel like a winner and we want them to. we believe that. we believe that they all are winners,” says Jenkins.

Opening ceremonies for the games begin on Friday, May 19th at 7 pm. If you’re interested in volunteering with this year’s games you can contact the university at (334) 670-3203 or email Jonathan Jenkins at jjenkins129314@troy.edu.