ASU Leaders & Students React to Investigation Ending

by Andrew James

Alabama State University leaders held a press conference Wednesday after the Attorney General’s office announced the investigation into the school was closed Tuesday. Interim President Leon Wilson says he feels vindicated by the decision.

“I think the public needs to know that we were not only wronged but we were hurt,” he explained.

Wilson says the investigation hurt the university in many ways including the reputation and enrollment at ASU.

“Our bond ratings suffered,” he added, “our accreditation was temporarily in jeopardy.”

Many students on campus Wednesday were happy to hear the news.

“Basically now our school is off the market in that aspect,” explained Junior Marquis Nelson, “basically now they’re going to look at our school in a better way.”

University officials say over $2 million of taxpayer money was spent on the investigation.