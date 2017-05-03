City of Selma is Getting a Makeover

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two Selma businessman are giving the city of Selma a makeover by fixing up scores of old dilapidated houses all over town.

Darrell Steward and David Pearce have been buying up run down, neglected homes in Selma and fixing them up to sell or rent.

Both men were born and raised in Selma and say they want to see the city thrive.

They say refurbishing old homes and adding new housing around town could help stimulate growth.

“Selma’s in a bad need of rental property. I would say say some 55 to 62-percent of Selma rents and there’s just a very huge lack of nice homes for people to rent,” said Steward.

“In Selma there’s so many beautiful homes that we feel like we can take and redo and make somebody a nice home,” said Pearce.

They say the project has also been responsible for creating about 72 jobs.

For more information about the project call (334) 526-4152.