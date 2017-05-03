Ivey Signs Bill Letting Adoption Groups Turn Away Gays

by Darryl Hood

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households because of their religious beliefs.

The legislation prohibits Alabama from refusing to license faith-based adoption groups that refuse placements because of their religious beliefs.

Ivey said Wednesday that she signed the bill because it protects the “ability of religious agencies to place vulnerable children in a permanent home.” Ivey disputed that the bill was about discrimination as opponents argued.

Rep. Rich Wingo, the Republican sponsor of the bill, has said it guarantees that faith-based agencies can operate without violating their religious beliefs. State Rep. Patricia Todd, the state’s only openly gay lawmaker, has called it blatant discrimination.

The bill passed with heavy support in the Alabama Legislature.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)