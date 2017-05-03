Paula Shute Named Charles Henderson High School’s Teacher of the Year

by Danielle Wallace

In the classroom, she’s known as Chef Shute. But now, Paula Shute is also known as Charles Henderson High School’s Teacher of the Year.

“It’s a humbling experience for them to think that highly of me and I do appreciate that,” says Shute.

Shute was voted teacher of the year by her peers, who have nothing but positive things to say about her.

“It’s easy to see why mrs. Shute got teacher of the year because she does so much for our school. She does a lot for the community and for all us. She always has a smile on her face. She’s always looking for a way to bring everybody else up,” says Carrie Rice.

Shute says her culinary arts classes are not just about making food.

“It’s like a real job and I want it to be that way,” says Shute.

But instead about instilling hospitality and the act of giving back in these students.

“We do luncheons, appreciations, for our board or for the city council, the mayor. We try to do things for our first responders,” says Shute.

“She’s always there willing-never an excuse about she can’t do this or she can’t do that. She’s always around,” says Dynesha Jones.

It’s those reasons why she was chosen as Charles Henderson High School’s Teacher of the Year.

“She’s always there for us when we need her. She will go the length. She will stay up all times of the night trying to get stuff done,” says Rachel Taylor.