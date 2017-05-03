Senate Committee Approves Cuts in General Fund Budget

by Stefanie Hicks

A Senate committee has voted to cut 3.4 percent from the budgets of most state agencies in order to steer $63 million to the state highway department.

The Senate Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee on Wednesday approved the budget cut proposed by Republican Sen. Paul Sanford of Huntsville.

Sanford says his amendment was a way to fund state road and bridge improvements without raising the state’s gas tax as some lawmakers had suggested. He said his amendment returned money that had been shifted from highway spending to other government programs.

The spending plan now moves to the Senate floor.

The House of Representatives had voted to level-fund most state agencies.

