Triple Murder Suspect,Deandra Lee, Found Guilty Of New Charges

by Jalea Brooks

A triple murder suspect is found guilty, but it’s for a different set of charges.

You may remember Deandre Lee, the Lowndes county man charged in the 2012 shooting deaths of 9-year-old twins Jordan and Taylor Dejerinett, and their 73-year-old babysitter, Jack Girdner. Today a judge sentenced Lee to a total of 10 years and 6 months in prison. But not in the murder case, rather promoting prison contraband.

Last month, a Lowndes County Jury found Deandre Lee guilty of two contraband charges. District Attorney Charlotte Tesmer says that authorities found a cell phone, metal pieces that appeared to be some sort of wire, and a razor inside of Lee’s cell.

As for the charges he faces in the deaths of the twins and their babysitter, Lee is facing six counts of capital murder. He has pleaded not guilty. Lee has yet to go to trial for the capitol murder charges, a trial date is set for October 10th.