House Republicans to Present Military Appreciation Calendar to Chambers Floor

by Rashad Snell

In order to show proper appreciation for military veterans, active troops, National Guard members, and reservists working, living, and based in Alabama, the House Republican Caucus on Thursday will adopt a floor agenda stacked with bills positively affecting servicemen and women, veterans, and their families.

“Alabama has a long and storied military tradition, and all of the men and women who have ever worn uniforms in defense of our state and nation deserve our respect, our thanks, and our support,” House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R – Rainsville) said. “By proposing and adopting a calendar dedicated to the needs of soldiers, veterans, and the families that support them, we can show our deep appreciation for the sacrifices they make, the risks they take, and the service they render to grateful Alabama citizens.”

Among the bills on the Military Appreciation calendar that will be debated are:

SB242 sets up the Alabama Job Creation and Military Stability Commission which would study, recommend, and secure the resources necessary to maintain Alabama’s strong military presence within its borders, and SB218 creates a mechanism for the commission to fund its recommendations. Both are carried by State Rep.Dickie Drake (R – Leeds).

SB97 secures the re-employment rights of all deployed National Guard members living or simply working in Alabama. It is carried by State Rep. Dickie Drake (R – Leeds).

SB203 guarantees public school access to recruiters from the nation’s military branches and the Department of Homeland Security. It is carried by State Rep. Dickie Drake (R – Leeds).

SB204 ensures that Alabama’s Code of Military Justice fully conforms to the Uniform Code of Military Justice used on the federal level. It is carried by State Rep. Dickie Drake (R – Leeds).

SB241 allows the use of state industrial access funds on military property in order to promote job creation. It is carried by State Rep. Barry Moore (R – Enterprise).

SB96 requires the Alabama Department of Human Resources to report suspected cases of child abuse to the U.S. Department of Defense Family Advocacy Program if an involved parent is in the military. It is carried by State Rep. Barry Moore (R – Enterprise).