ADPH Investigates “Stomach Bug” Outbreak in Montgomery

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating an outbreak associated with a college baseball tournament in Montgomery, Ala. At this time, reports estimate that 25 to 30 individuals have experienced gastrointestinal illness that includes the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and lethargy. Some ill persons have visited various emergency rooms in the area.

No food items or water sources have been implicated at this point, and there are no known organisms associated with the outbreak at this time.

Ill persons are advised to drink plenty of fluids, use soap and water to wash hands, and stay home if they are ill. Should symptoms worsen, seek medical attention with a healthcare provider.

Tournament participants are from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

ADPH is in close communication with the City of Montgomery and will provide updates as additional information is available.