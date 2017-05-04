Commemorating National Day of Prayer in Montgomery

by Danielle Wallace

Dozens of people Montgomery’s National Day of Prayer service at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, including Governor Kay Ivey.

People attending say they are in prayer on several things that affect the city of Montgomery and the state. Unity was at the top of their prayer lists, while combating violence.

“The national day of prayer couldn’t have been timed any better as it’s celebrated annually on the first Thursday in the month of May and so we’re today not only to commemorate and remember what our forefathers established but to chart new direction through prayer and hearing from God on what we need to do for our local communities,” says Keith Moore of the Alabama National Day of Prayer Task Force.

Following today’s prayer service, people also attended the city’s Bible reading marathon on the steps of the Capitol.