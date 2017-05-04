High Winds Have More Than 60,000 Alabama Residents Without Power

by Rashad Snell

High winds have left more than 60,000 homes and businesses without power across Alabama.

Alabama Power Co. says 62,000 customers were without electrical service early Thursday after a weather system moved through with winds as strong as 45 mph.

The worst problems are in metro Birmingham, where 42,000 locations are without power. Trees and limbs are down around the area, causing the problem.

Another 8,300 homes and businesses are without service in Anniston, and 7,000 customers are out around Tuscaloosa. Smaller outages also are reported in Montgomery and Mobile.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory saying sustained winds of 15-to-25 mph are possible until nightfall, with gusts up to 45 mph.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)