Rain Today, Cool Tomorrow, Wonderful Weekend Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

It has been a wet morning as a very nice soaking rain has been ongoing. We should see a lull in the action later this morning, but more rain and storms are expected later in the day. In the convective outlook for today, the SPC has the essentially the eastern two-thirds of Alabama in a “marginal risk” for severe storms. This is for the additional storms that are expected to develop as the actual front pushes through the state. There will be very little surface based instability, and again the risk of severe weather looks very low, but locations within the risk area could see gusty winds and hail. The main storm threat should be over by 3 or 4 PM this afternoon as the front exits the state. It is a cooler day with temperatures holding in the lower 70s. Rain amounts around one inch are likely for most of us.

CHILLY, BLUSTERY MAY FRIDAY: As the low pressure pulls northeast of the state, wrap around moisture will keep it cloudy and wet as periods of light rain are expected. It will be a rather raw day, very breezy, and much colder, and highs will struggle to make it into the 60s. Winds will be rather brisk out of the southwest at 15-25 mph with higher gusts expected, and it will be feeling much colder.

REST OF THE WEEKEND: The sky will clear Friday night and that will allow for a downright chilly Saturday morning, as lows will be in the lower to mid 40s. After the crisp morning, the rest of the weekend will feature a warming trend as both Saturday and Sunday will feature a sunny sky; highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s, while uppers 70 and lower 80s return Sunday afternoon.

DRY AND AND CALM PATTERN: A calmer weather pattern looks to return to Alabama next week, and much of the week looks very quiet with a dry airmass in place. We warm back into the 80s early in the week. Our next round of rain and storms should arrive towards the end of next week.

Have a great day!

Ryan