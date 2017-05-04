Top 50 U.S. cities ranked by mosquito population.

Study come from Orkin Pest Control.
Posted:

by Tim Lennox

Orkin’s Top 50 Mosquito Cities list ranks metro areas by the number of mosquito customers served from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017. The list includes both residential and commercial treatments.

  1. Atlanta
  2. Washington, D.C. (+1)
  3. Chicago (-1)
  4. New York (+1)
  5. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (+8)
  6. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
  7. Houston (+5)
  8. Detroit (-4)
  9. Charlotte, N.C. (-1)
  10. Nashville, Tenn. (-3)
  11. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (+11)
  12. Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla. (+11)
  13. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va. (+1)
  14. Memphis, Tenn. (-3)
  15. Mobile-Pensacola, Fla. (+11)
  16. West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla. (+15)
  17. Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (-8)
  18. Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. (-3)
  19. Boston (-9)
  20. Phoenix, Ariz.
  21. Philadelphia (+9)
  22. Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., Asheville, N.C (-6)
  23. Richmond-Petersburg, Va. (-2)
  24. Kansas City, Mo. (+25)
  25. Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio (-7)
  26. Louis, Mo.
  27. New Orleans, La. (+16)
  28. Baltimore, Md. (+9)
  29. Los Angeles
  30. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. (-11)
  31. Hartford-New Haven, Conn. (-8)
  32. Lafayette, La. (+12)
  33. Knoxville, Tenn. (+1)
  34. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. (-17)
  35. Indianapolis, Ind. (-8)
  36. Birmingham, Ala. (+11)
  37. Austin, Texas (+11)
  38. Cincinnati, Ohio (+7)
  39. San Antonio, Texas
  40. Baton Rouge, La.
  41. Charleston, S.C. (-16)
  42. Shreveport, La.
  43. Columbia, S.C.
  44. Columbus, Ohio (-12)
  45. Bangor, Maine (-16)
  46. Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich. (-18)
  47. Greensboro-High Pt.-Winston-Salem, N.C. (-9)
  48. Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C. (-2)
  49. Tulsa, Okla. (-13)
  50. Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

See the news release HERE.

Related Posts

MLK “War Room” is the Heart of a New N...
Loretta Lynch to Give Speech in Birmingham Ahead o...
Prayers for Rain
Carnival Cruise Line Reopens in Alabama