Windy & Cooler !

by Shane Butler

We have a windy and cooler start to our upcoming weekend. A cold front will pass through the region tonight. Light to moderate rain accompanies the boundary during the evening hours. The front exits into GA but wrap around moisture behind the front will continue in the form of occasional showers for us. Showers along with gusty west winds will hover over us throughout Friday. Eventually the wind and rain depart Friday evening and we settle in for a chilly Friday night. Temps will start out in the mid to upper 40s Saturday morning. Thanks to abundant sunshine and drier air temps recover nicely into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. A sunny and warmer weather pattern will take over and its back into the mid and upper 80s next week.