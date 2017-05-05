Enterprise Mayor Appointed as New Head of ADECA

by Rashad Snell

As part of her mission to steady the ship of state and improve Alabama’s image, Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell as Director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“ADECA provides valuable support to our local communities, improving the quality of life of our people through overseeing important economic development projects, infrastructure improvements and job training, in addition to managing all federal grant dollars,” Governor Ivey said. “ADECA’s mission is important to Alabama’s success.”

“I am proud to appoint Enterprise Mayor Kenneth Boswell as ADECA Director, because he understands the needs of local communities and is fully committed to transparency and openness. His distinguished tenure as mayor shows that he understands the importance of leading local communities in economic development and he will be an asset to the people of Alabama,” Ivey added.

Kenneth W. Boswell served as Mayor of Enterprise since 2003 and was originally elected to the Enterprise City Council in 2000. During his time as mayor, Enterprise has been a hub of economic growth in Alabama. Enterprise, which has experienced a population boom under his leadership, has been consistently committed to conservative government by improving the city’s credit rating and increasing the city’s reserves and general fund. In 2014 alone, five companies either relocated to Enterprise or expanded their existing operations by investing more than $37 million while creating at least 545 jobs.

“I am thankful Governor Ivey places trust in me to lead ADECA for the greater good and advancement of the state. I will bring to the agency the same work ethic and drive that I have given the City of Enterprise for the previous 17 years,” Mayor Boswell commented. “ADECA has significant responsibility, and I will see to it that the agency and its team work hard to serve all Alabama.”

Mayor Boswell was born in Elba. He and his wife, the former Melinda K. Modlin, have been married for 38 years and are the parents of a daughter, Alane Boswell Williams, and the grandparents of grandson Gavin. He has received the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Public Service Award and has served on the Alabama Military Stability Commission and the National League of Cities Information Technology and Communications Policy and Advocacy Committee. In 2003, he was named Enterprise Man of the year. He is the son of the late Johnny and Annis Boswell.

Boswell replaces Jim Byard who resigned as ADECA Director. Boswell will officially begin his tenure on May 15, 2017.